This season's Bigg Boss OTT 3, is hosted by Anil Kapoor. The reality show has failed to impress the fans owing to constant fights and physical altercations between inmates.

However, its influencer Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika Malik whose personal lives have been widely discussed as they are licked inside the house. Netizens are unhappy with the makers for calling Armaan Malik in the house.

After Payal eviction's Armaan and his second wife Kritika were seen getting the inmate under a blanket. The video has gone viral but Jio Cinema claims that it's a fake video and nothing of that happened. Ever since the clip went viral, netizens have been slamming the streaming platform as well as Armaan and Kritika for the act.

Several former BB contestants have also come to the rescue of the influencers.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande Files Police Complaint Against Bigg Boss OTT 3, Slams Armaan Malik For 'Vulgar' Content#mumbai #mumbainews #BiggBossOTT3 #ShivSena pic.twitter.com/zV71TpPjZj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 22, 2024

'God has permitted them to be intimate': Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz comes out in support of Armaan Malik, Kritika's under the blanket clip

Umar Riaz, the brother of Asim Riaz, who also participated in Bigg Boss 15, recently reacted to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, Armaan Malik and his wife, Kritika Malik's viral intimate video.

Defending the couple, Umar said, "Seeing the news of a leaked video of a married couple in Biggboss Ott makes me wonder what the contestants are doing, so much so that BB had to release such content. They are a married couple for God's sake, leave them alone. Even God has permitted them to be intimate, why bother!"

Controversy around Armaan and Kritika's intimate viral clip

Recently, Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson MLA, Dr. Manisha Kayande, demanded action against Armaan and Kritika.

She said, "The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms. Even kids watch the show and it impacts them. The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber-crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it. Bigg Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits."

Jio Cinema's statement

In an official statement, the streaming platform said, "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern."