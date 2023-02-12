Showing sex on-screen and talking about sex are two different things: Rakul Preet Singh on success of Chhatriwali Close
Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan, which has shattered the box office and has collected Rs 924 crore grosses worldwide and is expected to do superb business in the following weeks.

13 years of My name is khan

SRK's My Name is Khan clocks 13 years today

Do you know, King Khan's one of the most loved and popular films 'My Name is Khan' clocks 13 years today. The film was released in 2010 social drama film directed by Karan Johar and written by Shibani Bathija. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim, and Kajol as Mandira, his Hindu wife with a son from her previous marriage.

my name is khan
The plot

The film is set in the United States, the plot revolves around Rizwan (SRK), who faces Islamophobic discrimination after the September 11 attacks. This discrimination leads to the murder of his stepson, in a racist fight against fellow collegians. His wife, Mandira, essayed by Kajol, Sameer's mother, blames Rizwan, and he consequently sets out on a journey to meet the president of the country and absolve himself.

SRK in the film has Asperger syndrome. In simple terms, the syndrome is called Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is a developmental disorder. Young people with Asperger's Syndrome have a difficult time relating to others socially and their behaviour and thinking patterns can be rigid and repetitive.

Although the film touches upon a sensitive topic the chemistry between the lead protagonist Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was widely appreciated by the viewers. From songs to the screenplay to dialogues and SRK's acting is still lauded by fans.

SRK's touched millions of hearts and got many teary-eyed with his placard scene where he holds the placard in the middle of a road which read, "Repairs almost everything."

While the dialogue "my name is 'Khan' and I am not a terrorist" has been etched in our hearts forever. 

Fans have taken to social media and shared clips and pictures from the film.

Take a look 

Meanwhile, Karan Johar penned a gratifying note on the completion of 13 years of the film.

He also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, " A super special film, A super special team, A spectacular time #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan."

