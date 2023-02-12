Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan, which has shattered the box office and has collected Rs 924 crore grosses worldwide and is expected to do superb business in the following weeks.

SRK's My Name is Khan clocks 13 years today

Do you know, King Khan's one of the most loved and popular films 'My Name is Khan' clocks 13 years today. The film was released in 2010 social drama film directed by Karan Johar and written by Shibani Bathija. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim, and Kajol as Mandira, his Hindu wife with a son from her previous marriage.

The plot

The film is set in the United States, the plot revolves around Rizwan (SRK), who faces Islamophobic discrimination after the September 11 attacks. This discrimination leads to the murder of his stepson, in a racist fight against fellow collegians. His wife, Mandira, essayed by Kajol, Sameer's mother, blames Rizwan, and he consequently sets out on a journey to meet the president of the country and absolve himself.

SRK in the film has Asperger syndrome. In simple terms, the syndrome is called Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is a developmental disorder. Young people with Asperger's Syndrome have a difficult time relating to others socially and their behaviour and thinking patterns can be rigid and repetitive.

Although the film touches upon a sensitive topic the chemistry between the lead protagonist Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was widely appreciated by the viewers. From songs to the screenplay to dialogues and SRK's acting is still lauded by fans.

SRK's touched millions of hearts and got many teary-eyed with his placard scene where he holds the placard in the middle of a road which read, "Repairs almost everything."

While the dialogue "my name is 'Khan' and I am not a terrorist" has been etched in our hearts forever.

Fans have taken to social media and shared clips and pictures from the film.

Take a look

A forever favourite ❤️

My Name Is Khan, film nahi feeling hai.#13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/uAhMVEUgFg — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) February 12, 2023

Rizwan Khan taught us that love can win over hate & it's still relevant after 13 years. Stellar performance by #ShahRukhKhan & #Kajol. A movie that will remain special forever ♥️



Celebrating #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/YyNDCtEZp7 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 12, 2023

Same person



Different genre



13 year's gap



But Still rulling it with acting !!



No matter which genre you give him he will shine in it with his Hardwork and acting skills



That's the reason he is greatest

King Khan !#13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan#Pathaan #Jawan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/O6ghqk27rS — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) February 12, 2023

A movie that changed the perception of the entire world, a movie that taught us the power of resilience & humanity, a movie that's even relevant today!?



Celebrating #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/yghjw2oH8m — @srkian_rutu (@srkian_rutu) February 12, 2023

Could never thank KJo enough for this masterpiece and one of my most favs. Very few can what he did. Has got to be the best movie on the whole 9/11 aftermath. SRK as Rizvan is a masterclass in acting, Kajol's flawless and together they're just perfect ❤️‍?#13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/sU4Cp55xTg — sana (@sanaafsal) February 12, 2023

When I feel insecure and afraid of human brutality, I go to watch this movie#13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/9rQkdey9EG — Nancy (@nancyysrk) February 12, 2023

A film that showed us that Love and Freedom has boundaries.



No one can portray such a innocent character like Rizwan Khan better than he is #ShahRukhKhan ❤️#13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/fpzhxcE6Oh — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) February 12, 2023

The greatest actor of all time!



Shah Rukh Khan In MNIK #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/8fY9eTz8Oi — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Karan Johar penned a gratifying note on the completion of 13 years of the film.

He also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, " A super special film, A super special team, A spectacular time #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan."