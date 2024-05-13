Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) directed by Venkat Prabhu has created quite a buzz among fans. This movie, which is speculated to be Vijay's last before he dives into full-time politics, is his 68th venture and was announced with much excitement in May last year.

With production underway for several months, the film has taken its cast and crew to various locations, including Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad, and Sri Lanka. Amidst the hype surrounding the film's progress, a recent development has caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. The makers have currently moved to the US to shoot some key scenes with Thalapthy Vijay. More details awaited from the makers.

Rumors have been swirling in the digital space suggesting that the esteemed Zee network has secured the satellite rights for The Greatest Of All Time. Although the exact amount remains undisclosed, sources indicate that the deal struck between Zee and the film's producers signifies a substantial investment, reflecting the high expectations surrounding Vijay's movie.

Moreover, there are talks that the film has also struck a lucrative deal with Netflix for its OTT streaming rights, reportedly amounting to Rs 125 crores.

In addition to his leading role, Vijay is said to be showcasing his versatility by portraying dual characters in the film, aided by cutting-edge de-ageing technology to depict a youthful avatar. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady of the film.

Scheduled for release on September 5, 2024, The Greatest Of All Time boasts an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. Produced under the esteemed AGS Entertainment banner by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film's soundtrack is composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja.