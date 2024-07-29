Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday clarified that the meat brought from Rajasthan to Bengaluru is not dog meat but goat meat, as confirmed by a lab report, and termed the complaint made in this regard as one with "malicious intent".

Addressing reporters in Davanagere, the minister, responding to the allegations regarding the sale of dog meat in Bengaluru, said that the lab report confirmed it was goat meat. He claimed that the complaint was made with unnecessary and malicious intent.

"Bringing meat from Rajasthan and selling it is the profession of the persons involved. They sell meat once a week, or once every 15 days. The report confirmed that it is goat meat, not dog meat," Parameshwara said.

Some groups alleged on Friday evening that dog meat was being supplied to Bengaluru hotels from Rajasthan.

Hindutva activist Puneet Kerehalli and others protested near Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru on Friday, alleging that dog meat, along with mutton, was being brought from Rajasthan to Bengaluru for sale. A case was filed against them for obstructing police officers on duty. Later, around Friday midnight, the agitators were arrested.

A case has been filed against Kerehalli under Section 132 of the BNS Act (obstruction of government officials' duties) and Section 351 (2) for disturbing the peace.

Responding to the row, the Karnataka government said on Saturday that the meat seized from the railway station on Friday night had been sent to a food laboratory for analysis, and based on the results, action would be taken.

Answering a question on the BJP's proposed padayatra on the MUDA scam, the Home Minister stated that the padayatra is unnecessary and is based on baseless accusations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He argued that no illegal activities have taken place, and the BJP is trying to project otherwise.

Parameshwara also said that the Chief Minister has appointed a commission to convey the truth to the people of the state.

Emphasisising that the Chief Minister has not committed any wrongdoing or illegal activities, Parameshwara said that the Congress government is not justifying the Valmiki scam, and both SIT and CBI investigations are ongoing. He added that once the report is available and if it is proven that ministers have misappropriated funds in the Valmiki scandal, action will be taken against them.

(With inputs from IANS)