The right engine of Ahmedabad to Bengaluru GoAir flight G8 802 was suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage (FOD) during the takeoff roll on Tuesday, February 18.

The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire that has been doused and no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary, said GoAir spokesperson in a statement.

Official GoAir statement:

Aircraft towed off runway

The airlines added that no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary and that the passengers will be deplaned after the aircraft is towed off the runway.

"The aircraft is being towed off the runway after which passengers will be deplaned. At GoAir, the safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers," the statement added.

(This is a developing story, to be updated)