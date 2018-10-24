Two middle-aged brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping their niece for the last 10 years, the police said.

The accused duo, now in their 40s, had been raping the woman (now 23) since the time she was 13, said a Porvorim police station officer.

The woman, who is a member of a joint family living in Verem village, decided to break her silence now and approach police because the sexual abuse continued till recently, said Porvorim Police inspector Paresh Naik.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code and Goa Children's Act.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.