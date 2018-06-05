Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar underwent a surgery on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he suffered a brain stroke, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

"Madkaikar has suffered a brain stroke. I am going to see him accompanied by the Medical Superintendent of the Goa Medical College so he can coordinate. His surgery was conducted today morning," Rane told IANS.

Madkaikar had been in the firing line over the last few weeks over massive power cuts across the coastal state.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders had complained that several areas in North Goa had suffered blackouts for hours after the power department shut off electricity to relocate high tension transmission lines from near a real estate plot to favour a builder.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke to Madkaikar late Monday, asking the Minister to ensure that power failures should be curtailed to less than one hour.