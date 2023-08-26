Goa Police have issued a look out notice against six persons who allegedly trespassed into a church's property and placed the idol of a goddess atop a structure in front of the place of worship in Sancoale in the coastal state.

"We have identified two persons out of eight against whom the offence has been registered for trespassing. Hence we have issued a look out notice against the remaining six alleged persons," police told IANS.

Police said that two persons, who are identified, have filed for anticipatory bail. A local court heard their plea on Friday and will resume hearing on Monday.

The incident took place on August 19 and its video had also gone viral on social media. In the video, the people who placed the idol were seen urging people to come and seek the blessings of the goddess. The Verna police have lodged an FIR against the eight persons.

Congress raises issue of communal tensions

Last week, accusing the BJP government in Goa of hurting the sentiments of the Christian community of the state by referring to the 'Basilica of Bom Jesus' as 'Basilica of Bomb Jesus', former state Congress President Girish Chodankar demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"It is shocking that the Information and Publicity Department has done such an act, which is hurting religious sentiments. The government should conduct an investigation into the matter to find out why such things are repeated, and take appropriate action. This is not just about the error, but it seems to be done purposely for reason best known to the person who drafted the note," Chodankar said.

The Information and Publicity Department, while issuing press notes on President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Goa, said, "On August 24, 2023, the President will visit Fort Aguada followed by her visit to 'Basilica of Bomb Jesus'." It was later corrected by the department which sent a revised press release.

"The latest act of the Publicity Department shows the bitterness of the BJP government towards the minority community. The BJP is known for betraying the public and now it has openly vented its bitterness. But people will not forgive the BJP for this act," he added.

The Congress leader also said that the act of the government has gone viral on social media, inviting wrath from the netizens. "Goans have always maintained communal harmony, and the BJP should not try to spoil it," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)