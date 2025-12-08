Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the devastating fire at a nightclub in Arpora and confirmed swift action against those responsible.

Sawant, who visited the site early in the morning to assess the damage and review rescue operations, told NDTV that the general manager of the nightclub has been arrested, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owner.

He said the government would ensure accountability at every level and assured strict punitive measures against any individual or establishment found violating safety norms.

The Chief Minister also directed local authorities to expedite support for victims' families and coordinate with hospitals treating the injured.

He said the fire broke out around 12 a.m., and many people could not come out of the nightclub due to the fire and died due to suffocation.

When asked if the nightclub fire was "negligence", the CM said that a probe has been ordered to ascertain if the nightclub followed fire safety norms.

The CM also wrote on X, saying, "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and 6 have been injured. All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility."

The Governor of Goa, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, expressed profound grief over the tragedy, extending condolences to those who lost family members in the fire.

He said the incident had plunged the state into mourning and called on authorities to provide every possible form of assistance to the injured and the bereaved. He emphasised the need for coordinated support and urged departments to prioritise relief efforts.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Sawant for updates on the situation. In a post on X, he wrote, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The fire, which broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora's busy Baga belt, has led to widespread shock across the state. Heavy crowds had gathered outside hospitals as authorities rushed to identify victims, many of whom were staff members working the late shift.

Goa Police on Sunday morning confirmed that the blaze claimed 25 lives, including four confirmed tourists and 14 staff members, while the identities of seven victims remain to be verified as the identification process continues. Rescue and forensic teams examined the site as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)