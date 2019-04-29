The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 12 exams or the GBSHSE results on Tuesday, April 30.

The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 26. However, some papers were delayed due to the sudden death of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The results are being declared early avoid a clash with the Lok Sabha election results or on May 23.

The pass percentage in 2018 was 85.53 per cent. Over 16,500 students had written the exams out of which 14,666 passed.

The students who are waiting eagerly to check their results can follow the given steps to take a look at how well they fared.

Go to the official website ghshse.gov.in

Click on the option for Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019

Enter your details including the roll number and click on 'Submit'

Your result will appear and you can download the results and print them out as a hard copy.

The Goan government has gone a step further by giving results through SMS. To check your results via SMS, follow the given steps

Send a text with RESULTGOA12ROLLNO to the number 56263 and you will receive your exam result.