India's low-cost airline Go First's Twitter handle was hacked on Monday, evidence of which came after a series of suspicious tweets was posted from the account. Random messages such as "Amazing" and "Great job" were posted from the account on Monday evening. Netizens were quick to point out the account had been hacked.

The unidentified hackers changed the display name of the Twitter handle with a period and the profile picture was also removed. No changes were made to the header image, Twitter bio and the link on the profile. The handle also posted a shortened link of what appears to be a phishing website. It is advised not to click on the link.

The Twitter handle of Go First has more than 200,000 followers on the micro-blogging site. The account hadn't been restored at the time of this writing.

Go First aware, working on fix

International Business Times reached out to Go First for an update on the hacking situation. The airlines confirmed that the account had been compromised and that it is working with Twitter to restore and gain control.

"GO FIRST would like to inform that the airline's official twitter account has been compromised. All the concerned teams are investigating the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest. Our team is working closely with Twitter to address the issue. GO FIRST is committed to provide secure, safe and efficient service/information to it passengers at all times," Go First spokesperson told IBTimes.

Previously, similar instances of hacking have raised cybersecurity concerns. In May last year, Air India's servers were hacked, which affected more than 450,000 customers across the globe. More recently, reports of IndiGo getting hacked came to light a year ago, in which internal documents were feared to be released in the public domain.