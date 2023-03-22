A major drive to curb corruption in Assam is underway. In continued efforts, the Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday caught a chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) while accepting Rs 4,000 as bribe. The accused, identified as Indrajit Bora, was arrested on Wednesday.

ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam wrote, "A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sh Indrajit Bora, Chief Engineer, O/O Guwahati Municipal Corp. immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit."

According to sources, the chief engineer had demanded Rs 4,000 to release security deposit. A trap was laid by the anti-corruption bureau, which led to the Bora's arrest. The anti-corruption cell officials are conducting searches at Bora's residence. They have reportedly recovered huge amount of cash.

Crackdown on corruption

Similarly, CM's Special Vigilance Cell arrested a Lat Mandal and a middleman in Assam's Biswanath Chariali. Lat Mandal, identified as Lagan Basowar, was the Circle Officer Biswanath Revenue Circle and the middleman Rajesh Tanti was conspiring with the officer in the bribery case.

Similarly, another Lat Mandal from the Office of the Circle Officer, Baghbor Revenue Circle, identified as Md. Azhar Ali Ahmed was apprehended for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for demarcation of his land.