Life in an isolation ward is truly the worst dystopia one could ever experience. But meet Shakir Subhan aka Mallu Traveler, a vlogger from Kerala, who has now hit a whopping page view count of 2,35,00,000 and more for his videos from the isolation ward in Kannur, Kerala. Shakir got admitted in a government hospital in Kannur as a part of the observations and tests for Covid-19 last week after his return from his solo motorbike globetrotting.

The Mallu Traveler

His 'Corona' travel series in his YouTube channel began from his trip to Azerbaijan that surprisingly ended up in his isolation ward on March 8, with his test results shown negative. The episodes then focused on his quarantine days and brimming with absolute optimism and liveliness. Shakir's YouTube channel already has almost 3, 50,000 subscribers and offers flawless journey descriptions showing up the indigenous cultures and landscapes of the places he visits on his motorbike.

In an interview with The Hindu, Shakir says, "I reached Iran on January 28 and was in the country till February 16, a period when reports about the spread of the virus were rife there. Throughout my trip, I had been wearing a helmet, gloves and jacket. But I had travelled to several places in Iran where it later turned out; many cases of coronavirus were reported." On February 16, he crossed the Azerbaijan border and was to enter Georgia; but from where he was denied the entry.

On March 5, he took a flight to Kannur through Dubai and tried as much as possible to remain isolated from the people as he had started showing symptoms of a bad cold. After getting down in his home town, he informed the airport authorities on his condition and was soon taken to the isolation ward.

With his habit of video-documenting his daily life, Shakir started showing himself amidst the pandemic horror. "I think it's a mysterious place for many. The truth is there's no need to be apprehensive," says the 30-year-old on the isolation ward. With his unsullied requisite precautionary measures and sanguineness, Shakir has proven that coronavirus is nothing more than a frail enemy.