Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at Cannes 2025, lighting up the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli gown. The long, off-the-shoulder bustier dress was crafted from ecru Chantilly lace and intricately embroidered with organza and enamel flowers. The bottom featured cascading ruffles made of ivory mousseline, crepeline, organza, and tulle. The elegant design included a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a layered skirt, a sweeping train, and back ties that cinched the ensemble to perfection.

Later that evening, Alia made a second appearance, this time in a dazzling, bejewelled black gown by Armani Privé, styled by Rhea Kapoor. As a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, she wore a strapless, figure-hugging piece from Armani's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The electric black-and-blue gown shimmered with gemstone embellishments, adding an extra dash of glamour.

In addition to the gown, Alia elevated her look with a sculptural headpiece that crowned her appearance. She accessorised with statement earrings and a dazzling diamond ring.

However, netizens weren't as impressed with her second look. Many felt the styling could have been better. Some suggested she should have worn her hair down or opted for a different hairstyle. Others felt her lip colour didn't complement her skin tone and that a brighter or darker shade might have worked better.

One user commented, "The entire focus is always to make her look older than her age, more mature. Which is such a wrong-headed way of going about it."

Another wrote, "A different hairstyle would go so hard with that outfit."

A third added, "Alia, you don't have to listen to Ranbir and wipe that lipstick off always."

This last comment referred to a past statement by Alia, in which she revealed that Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like her wearing lipstick and often asks her to wipe it off. Fans connected that to her second Cannes appearance and advised her to choose bolder and brighter makeup shades in the future.

The fourth one mentioned, "I thought she was wearing a shower cap for a second! But the dress looks great!"