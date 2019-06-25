From a global leader to an entrepreneur to a bestselling author, Geetika Saigal practices what she preaches

Geetika is the author of Amazon Bestseller 'Finding Your G-Spot', which is critically acclaimed by India's leading Journalist & Author, Rajdeep Sardesai, as a 'soul-stirring, thought-provoking book'.

A believer of self-created destiny, she preaches and practices living a 'what next' not a 'what if' kind of life. Having taken life head-on, she herself has evolved and re-invented herself in the quest to be the CEO of her own life. Geetika's brutally honest attitude tamed only by her dry sense of humour has carved her a niche in the literary and speaking spheres as well as social media with the youth. She inspires, motivates and guides people to explore themselves, harness their true potential and live passionately.

In just one year of her debut book hitting the bookstores, she has garnered 100k+ strong, loyal and highly-engaged following on social media who follow her sassy life advices, hard-hitting quotes and daily musings, closely. Her recently launched Online Mentoring & Life-Coaching Master Classes have already received participation from her following from over 400+ cities and 35 countries.

At the aged of 22, armed with an MBA degree and dreams as high as the city's skyscrapers, she stepped out of her warm sheltered life to the bustling metropolis of Mumbai. Her corporate journey took her all across the globe, including a few years living in London, and thereon, becoming the youngest sales director in her organisation.

But that did not stop her from giving up all of the comforts of the corporate world to follow her burgeoning passion and build up from scratch one of India's first e-commerce fashion ventures. She took yet another bold decision after her venture, wherein after four years she decided to hang up her boots, take a pause and stop to smell the roses. Her journey of self-discovery led her to a new chapter in her life in 2018, and penning her debut book, 'Finding Your G-Spot'. The rest as they say is history.

A born speaker and inspirational leader, she speaks at leading platforms and forums, in her mission to help people build a meaningful life. In her own words, "If you try, you can lose. If you don't you've already lost."