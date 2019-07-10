To acquire 10-12 per cent stake in BookMyShow, investors such as General Atlantic, Temasek, and Golden Sachs have been holding talks with the online ticket booking platform.

The three investors are eventually planning to overthrow small shareholders like SAIF Partners, which holds 5.6 per cent stake, and Accel India by acquiring their shares in exchange for liquidity. According to a report in Economic Times, the deal is about to close within a few weeks, increasing the value of the company at over $100 million.

The deal is going to provide SAIF Partners four times the liquidity to its initial investments in the firm. Also, Accel will earn profits through the deal and will still hold some stake in the firm to enjoy the company's further success. SAIF Partners will be exiting from the company because of the conflict with its holding in Paytm, which has been competing again BookMyShow since 2016.

The private equity major, General Atlantic, has been competing with the other investors for the deal. The deal that General Atlantic is offering the online ticketing giant will give it a push to reach the $1 billion mark. According to ET reports, Avendus Capital was also in talks for stake sale with BookMyShow, seeking a valuation hike to about $1.3 billion.

BookMyShow was founded in the name of Bigtree Entertainment by Ashish Hemrajani, Parikshit Dhar and Rajesh Balpande. The company saw profits in its operational revenues for the sale of movie tickets at Rs 391 crore in 2018 while it suffered a loss of about Rs 162 crore from the non-movie business. The company had also invested in Payments Company named AtomX for its cashless transactions at events.