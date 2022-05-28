The global coronavirus caseload has topped 528.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.38 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 528,311,949 and 6,286,120, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,380,282,743.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 83,969,313 and 1,004,692, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,147,530.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,921,145), France (29,631,816), Germany (26,200,663), the UK (22,463,243), South Korea (18,067,669), Russia (18,048,085), Italy (17,355,119), Turkey (15,069,034), Spain (12,280,345) and Vietnam (10,715,247).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (666,319), India (524,539), Russia (371,141), Mexico (324,768), Peru (213,145), the UK (179,126), Italy (166,476), Indonesia (156,556), France (149,168), Iran (141,302), Colombia (139,854), Germany (138,781), Argentina (128,825), Poland (116,305), Spain (106,105) and South Africa (101,128).

India recorded a mild dip in Covid-19 cases with 2,685 fresh infections being reported in last 24 hours, against 2,710 count of the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

In the same period, 33 Covid-related fatalities pushed the nationwide death toll to 5,24,572.

Meanwhile, the active caseload rose reporting 16,308 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,158 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,09,335. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate has risen to 0.60 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,47,637 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.93 crore.

As of Saturday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 crore, achieved via 2,44,45,929 sessions.

Over 3.36 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.