The global coronavirus caseload has topped 517 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. China has been witnessing hike in numbers with several lockdowns in place in the last two months.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 517,069,385 and 6,250,536, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,336,745,130.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,858,744 and 997,503, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,098,743.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,558,530), France (29,119,127), Germany (25,287,462), the UK (22,292,118), Russia (17,956,472), South Korea (17,544,398), Italy (16,767,773), Turkey (15,041,899), Spain (11,953,481) and Vietnam (10,673,915).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (664,361), India (524,024), Russia (369,236), Mexico (324,334), Peru (212,913), the UK (176,860), Italy (164,417), Indonesia (156,371), France (147,707), Iran (141,165), Colombia (139,809), Germany (136,523), Argentina (128,653), Poland (116,138), Spain (104,668) and South Africa (100,505).