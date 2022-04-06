The global coronavirus caseload has topped 493.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.15 million and vaccinations to over 11 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 493,628,645 and 6,158,704, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,044,188,691.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,208,763 and 982,576, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,029,839.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,042,272) France (26,428,476), Germany (21,886,726), the UK (21,573,997), Russia (17,664,790), Turkey (14,919,591), Italy (14,966,058), South Korea (14,553,644) and Spain (11,551,574), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,786), India (521,416), Russia (362,890), Mexico (323,235), Peru (212,354), the UK (166,751), Italy (160,103), Indonesia (155,421), France (143,832), Iran (140,407), Colombia (139,678), Germany (130,368), Argentina (128,106), Poland (115,395), Spain (102,541) and South Africa (100,067).

India sees more cases again

India on Wednesday reported 1,086 fresh Covid cases, which is marginally higher than previous day's count of 795 infections in a span of 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In the same period, total 71 Covid-related fatalities have occurred, taking the death toll to 5,21,487.

Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload has declined to 11,871. Active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,198 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,97,568. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Pandemic not over in France

France has reported 203,021 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as the country prepares for the presidential elections on Sunday.

According to the French public health agency, 23,010 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised with 1,552 in intensive care. The agency also reported on Tuesday 140 additional Covid-19-related deaths in hospitals.

The application CovidTracker reported an increase in infections of 18.2 per cent in one week, with an average of 139,967 new daily cases reported between March 25 and 31, Xinhua news agency reported.

The application also reported an 8 per cent increase in the number of hospitalisations between March 25 and 31, with an increase of 3.6 per cent in intensive care admissions. Meanwhile, the number of daily deaths increased by 5.8 per cent.

According to the public health agency, 80.9 per cent of the French population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 79.5 per cent has been fully vaccinated.

France has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions. However, Morgane Bomsel, Research Director of the French National Center for Scientific Research, told French daily news BFMTV that "the pandemic is not over".

In the run-up to the presidential elections, the French Interior Ministry last week laid out health protocol for polling stations.

The vaccine pass or a negative Covid-19 test result will not be required to enter. However, while the wearing of masks and social distancing will not be mandatory, masks are recommended for the elderly, vulnerable and those who have tested positive for Covid-19.