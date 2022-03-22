Covid update: China goes back to lockdown as world opens up Close
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 472 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.09 million and vaccinations to over 10.80 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 472,048,486 and 6,093,516, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,806,178,972.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,775,780 and 972,603, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (43,009,390 infections and 516,510 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,650,082 infections and 657,595 deaths).

Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence
The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (24,352,817), the UK (20,470,351), Germany (18,810,035), Russia (17,356,036), Turkey (14,708,850), Italy (13,895,188) and Spain (11,324,637), the CSSE figures showed.

Children greet each other as they arrive at school in New York, the United States, March 7, 2022
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (357,634), Mexico (322,072), Peru (211,865), the UK (164,266), Italy (157,904), Indonesia (153,892), France (142,119), Iran (139,662), Colombia (139,471), Argentina (127,599), Germany (126,933), Poland (114,221), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (101,703).

