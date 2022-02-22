The global coronavirus caseload has topped 425.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.89 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The overall vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,387,202,367.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 425,769,997 and 5,893,821, respectively.

Thailand reports surge in cases

Thailand reported 18,883 new cases and 32 additional fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections and fatalities to more than 2.73 million and 22,656 respectively, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The ministry advised the public to take booster shots as soon as possible, especially those aged above 60 or with underlying diseases. As of Sunday, 71.1 per cent of the country's nearly 70-million population had been fully-vaccinated, while 27.5 per cent had received booster shots, according to the CCSA.

US, India remain worst-hit countries

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,526,236 and 935,951, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,838,524 infections and 512,109 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,258,458 infections and 644,918 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,456,545), the UK (18,785,333), Russia (15,297,628), Germany (13,715,145), Turkey (13,589,511), Italy (12,494,459), Spain (10,858,000), Argentina (8,838,674), Iran (6,961,562), the Netherlands (6,207,944), Colombia (6,047,042), Poland (5,521,766), Mexico (5,413,425) and Indonesia (5,197,505), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (339,319), Mexico (315,688), Peru (209,468), the UK (161,179), Italy (153,190), Indonesia (146,365), Colombia (138,106), France (137,619), Iran (135,276), Argentina (125,451), Germany (121,344), Ukraine (111,561) and Poland (109,833).