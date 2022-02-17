The global coronavirus caseload has topped 417.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.84 million and vaccinations to over 10.25 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 417,467,901 and 5,849,166, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,257,109,696.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,169,874 and 928,490, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,723,558 infections and 509,872 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,819,996 infections and 641,096 deaths).

Indonesia logs 64K new cases

Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 64,718 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,966,046, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by 167 to 145,622, while 25,386 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,375,234, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the ministry.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 188.83 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 137.48 million have taken the second doses.

Other countries' Covid reports

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,130,264), the UK (18,575,733), Russia (14,445,698), Turkey (13,173,859), Germany (12,927,635), Italy (12,265,343), Spain (10,744,394), Argentina (8,783,208), Iran (6,876,565), Colombia (6,026,988), the Netherlands (5,995,889), Poland (5,434,424) and Mexico (5,321,744), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a Covid death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (335,521), Mexico (313,608), Peru (208,622), the UK (160,599), Italy (151,962), Indonesia (145,622), Colombia (137,439), France (136,856), Iran (134,238), Argentina (124,765), Germany (120,537), Ukraine (110,427) and Poland (108,887).