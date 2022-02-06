The global coronavirus caseload has topped 392.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.73 million and vaccinations to over 10.04 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 392,917,398 and 5,732,506, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,043,877,459.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 76,448,290 and 902,182, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases in India (42,080,664 infections and 501,114 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,326,454 infections and 631,265 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,731,613), the UK (17,809,813), Russia (12,257,664), Turkey (12,051,852), Italy (11,449,601), Germany (10,779,641), Spain (10,199,716), Argentina (8,555,379), Iran (6,520,707), Colombia (5,943,783), Mexico (5,106,048) and Poland (5,083,332), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (327,310), Mexico (308,829), Peru (206,406), the UK (158,521), Italy (148,167), Indonesia (144,320), Colombia (135,282), France (133,372), Iran (132,681), Argentina (122,439), Germany (118,548), Ukraine (107,712) and Poland (106,306).