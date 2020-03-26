Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night, March 25 and discussed measures introduced in both the countries to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Russia due to coronavirus Pandemic, expressed good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from it and hoped that Russia's efforts led by Russian President to fight the disease would be successful.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia and expressed the hope that the same would continue. Russian President Putin has assured all help in this regard.

"President Putin and Prime Minister Modi expressed mutual gratitude for efforts undertaken to ensure the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia," the statement from the Russian Embassy in India said.

PM Modi, Russsian Prez agree to continue their close cooperation

According to the statement, the two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation inadequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on the global economy. They stressed the significance of international cooperation for unitedly fighting COVID-19, including within the framework of G20.

The Prime Minister told President Putin that Indian authorities concerned would continue to facilitate in all possible manner the efforts for ensuring the well-being and organised return of Russian nationals, as and when required.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their close cooperation for maintaining the excellent momentum and the warm of the cordial and time-tested bilateral relations. They reiterated that they looked forward to several opportunities for their interaction in person during the course of the year.