Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 374.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.66 million and vaccinations to over 9.96 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 374,317,243 and 5,662,700, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,964,996,439.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 74,332,396 and 884,260, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (41,092,522 infections and 494,091 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,360,647 infections and 627,150 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million Covid cases are France (19,178,039), the UK (16,582,263), Russia (11,547,333), Turkey (11,526,621), Italy (10,925,485), Spain (9,779,130), Germany (9,776,648), Argentina (8,335,184), Iran (6,344,179) and Colombia (5,871,977), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (323,452), Mexico (305,762), Peru (205,347), the UK (156,222), Italy (146,149), Indonesia (144,303), Colombia (134,079), Iran (132,424), France (131,576), Argentina (120,988)), Germany (117,734), Ukraine (106,793) and Poland (105,161).

(With inputs from IANS)