Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 350.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.59 million and vaccinations to over 9.79 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 350,909,728 and 5,595,929, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,795,554,434.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 70,699,416 and 866,540, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (39,237,264 infections and 489,409 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,054,405 infections and 623,370 deaths).

Russia reports record 63,205 daily cases

Russia reported 63,205 Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 11,108,191, the official monitoring and response center has said.

The nationwide death toll grew by 679 to 326,112, while the number of recoveries increased by 23,045 to 10,023,622, according to the center on Sunday.

Moscow reported 17,528 new cases, taking the capital's caseload to 2,174,536, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 82 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine and over 78 million of them had been fully vaccinated, while the level of herd immunity in the country stood at 64.4 per cent, showed data released on Friday.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (16,807,733), the UK (15,966,838), Turkey (10,947,129), Russia (10,923,494), Italy (9,923,678), Spain (8,975,458), Germany (8,717,091), Argentina (7,862,536) Iran (6,250,490) and Colombia (5,740,179), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (319,536), Mexico (303,085), Peru (204,141), the UK (154,374), Indonesia (144,220), Italy (143,523), Colombia (132,240), Iran (132,230), France (129,620), Argentina (119,168), Germany (116,723), Ukraine (105,791) and Poland (103,844).

