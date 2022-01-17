Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 327.7 million, about 2 million cases in just one day from 325.7 million recorded on Sunday.

The Covid deaths have also surged to more than 5.53 million despite vaccinations to over 9.62 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 327,729,989 and 5,539,053, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,620,454,823.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 65,698,495 and 850,605, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (37,122,164 infections and 486,066 deaths), followed by Brazil (23,015,128 infections and 621,327 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million Covid cases are the UK (15,316,457), France (14,283,514), Russia (10,621,410), Turkey (10,459,094), Italy (8,706,915), Spain (8,093,036), Germany (7,991,373), Argentina (7,094,865) Iran (6,218,741) and Colombia (5,543,796), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (314,838)), Mexico (301,334), Peru (203,376), the UK (152,483), Indonesia (144,167), Italy (141,104)), Iran (132,044), Colombia (130,996), France (127,957), Argentina (118,040), Germany (115,624), Ukraine (104,663) and Poland (102,305).

