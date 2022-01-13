Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 315.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.51 million and vaccinations to over 9.51 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 315,390,402 and 5,510,327, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,519,485,774.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 62,727,044 and 843,624, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (36,070,510 infections and 484,655 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,636,359 infections and 620,507 deaths).

Germany's cases hit daily record of more than 80,000

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Germany hit a new record of 80,430, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Seventy-two per cent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to official figures by the RKI and the Ministry of Health (BMG). At least 36.8 million people also received a booster vaccination.

However, 21 million people remain unvaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam reports 16,135 new cases

Vietnam reported 16,135 new Covid-19 cases, including 16,066 locally transmitted and 69 imported, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with the highest number of infections on Wednesday with 2,948 cases, followed by central Khanh Hoa province with 772 cases and central Binh Dinh province with 702 cases.

On Wednesday, the health authorities also documented 12,156 Covid-19 infections detected earlier in Khanh Hoa province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,958,719 with 34,964 deaths. Nationwide, 1,635,899 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million Covid cases are the UK (14,956,864), France (13,042,603), Russia (10,520,898), Turkey (10,119,884), Italy (7,971,068), Spain (7,592,242), Germany (7,710,826), Argentina (6,533,635) Iran (6,212,387) and Colombia (5,380,841), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (312,010), Mexico (300,574), Peru (203,157), the UK (151,493), Indonesia (144,150), Italy (139,872), Iran (131,972), Colombia (130,460), France (127,294), Argentina (117,595), Germany (114,873) and Ukraine (104,159).

