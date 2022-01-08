Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 302.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.47 million and vaccinations to over 9.37 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 302,679,314 and 5,478,980, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,373,736,128.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 59,166,756 and 836,477, according to the CSSE. India registered 1,41,986 new Covid cases, another significant single-day spike, and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

India remains the second worst-hit nation with 35,226,386 and 483,178 infections and 482,876 deaths so far, followed by Brazil (22,328,252 infections and 619,654 deaths).

Turkey registers 63,214 new cases

Turkey has reported 63,214 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,850,488, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Friday rose by 157 to 83,388, while 29,197 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 406,796 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey has started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021.

About 57.06 million people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 51.84 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 135.61 million doses including the booster jabs.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (14,279,785), France (11,618,224), Russia (10,437,471), Turkey (9,852,458), Germany (7,458,433), Spain (7,164,906), Italy (7,083,762), Iran (6,204,224), Argentina (6,135,836) and Colombia (5,268,862), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (308,258), Mexico (299,970), Peru (202,934), the UK (150,222), Indonesia (144,121), Italy (138,697), Iran (131,821), Colombia (130,250), France (126,195), Argentina (117,428), Germany (113,717) and Ukraine (103,434).

(With inputs from IANS)