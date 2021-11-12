The global coronavirus caseload has topped 251.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.37 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 251,885,689, 5,079,013 and 7,373,293,231, respectively.

The worst-hit countries

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,847,655 and 759,636, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 34,401,670 cases and Brazil third with 21,924,598 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,495,395), Russia (8,804,297), Turkey (8,342,292), France (7,358,920), Iran (6,019,947), Argentina (5,302,445), Spain (5,042,803), Colombia (5,024,263), Italy (4,835,435), Germany (4,925,940), Indonesia (4,249,758), Mexico (3,834,815), Ukraine (3,277,772) and Poland (3,162,804), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (610,224), India (462,189), Mexico (290,374), Russia (247,000), Peru (200,532), Indonesia (143,608), the UK (142,971), Italy (132,618), Colombia (127,680), Iran (127,809), France (119,021) and Argentina (116,209).