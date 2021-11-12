In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,516 fresh Covid-19 cases and 501 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday. With the addition of 501 new deaths, the total death toll in the country has reached 4,62,690.

The recovery of 13,155 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,14,080. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,37,416, lowest in the last 267 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Covid tests being conducted

Also in the same period, a total of 11,65,286 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.10 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 49 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 39 days and less than 3 per cent for 74 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 53,81,889 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 110.79 crore as of Friday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,13,18,816 sessions.

Over 12 cr due for 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

More than 12 crore people are due for their second Covid-19 vaccine shot in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. Of the total eligible adult population, only 79 per cent has got the first dose, while 38 per cent has received the second dose, he added.

Mandaviya made the observation during a meeting with health ministers of all states and union territories. He asked the ministers to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose under the ongoing "Har Ghar Dastak" mega-vaccination drive, while those who are due for the second dose are also motivated.

Mandaviya stressed on the strategies of multiple vaccination teams to ensure 100 per cent coverage in the targeted area in a time-bound manner, development of a ranking mechanism for identifying and facilitating the vaccination teams which administer the maximum number of vaccine doses every 24 hours, utilising local weekly "bazaars" and "haats" for creating awareness and providing vaccination services and collaborating with local religious and community leaders in the meeting.

The global coronavirus caseload so far has topped 251.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.37 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.