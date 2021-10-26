The global coronavirus caseload has topped 244 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.95 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.83 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 244,054,440, 4,954,527 and 6,833,629,339, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 45,544,971 and 737,316, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 34,189,774 cases.

Spain's Covid cases top 5 million

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Spain passed the 5-million mark on Monday after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 4,485 new cases. The new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in the country to 5,002,217, Xinhua reported.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 87,186 after 54 deaths were reported during the period, according to the ministry. Also on Monday, Spanish health centres began to give a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to people aged 70 and over.

The latest Ministry of Health data showed that 78.5 percent of the population in Spain, or over 37.2 million people, have received two vaccine doses.

Other countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,735,560), the UK (8,851,104), Russia (8,149,946), Turkey (7,879,438), France (7,228,331), Iran (5,868,360), Argentina (5,281,585), Spain (5,002,217), Colombia (4,992,586), Germany (4,485,437), Italy (4,743,720), Indonesia (4,240,479) and Mexico (3,784,448), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (605,804), India (454,712), Mexico (286,496), Russia (227,506), Peru (200,052), Indonesia (143,235), the UK (139,990), Italy (131,856), Colombia (127,099), Iran (125,363), France (118,452) and Argentina (115,851).