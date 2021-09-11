The global coronavirus caseload has topped 223.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.61 million, with the UK reporting 37,622 coronavirus cases and Iran showing signs of another surge of 21,114 new cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 223,790,289, 4,616,142 and 5,640,209,397, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 40,856,200 and 658,957 respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,174,954 cases.

UK records another 37,622 coronavirus cases

Another 37,622 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,168,806, according to official figures released on Friday.

The country also recorded another 147 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 133,988. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest data came as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in England, Covid rates were rising in children aged from two to those in year 11, and for those aged 35 to 49 in the week to September 3.

"It was expected that Scotland's school return (on August 19) would lead to rise. Since English schools did not go back until September 1, the ONS data released today will not report on the effect of English school's return. I would expect next week's ONS data to show the beginning of a rise due to schools, this is because I expect England to follow Scotland," said professor James Naismith from the University of Oxford.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of Pfizer and AstraZeneca as Covid booster vaccines.

"We know that a person's immunity may decline over time after their first vaccine course. I am pleased to confirm that the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca can be used as safe and effective booster doses," said Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of MHRA. "This is an important regulatory change as it gives further options for the vaccination programme, which has saved thousands of lives so far."

It will now be for Britain's vaccine advisory body, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether booster jabs will be given and if so, which vaccines should be used.

Vaccination drive in UK

About 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

More than half of all teenagers aged 16 to 17 in England have already received their first dose, just over four weeks after the green light was given for this age group to be offered the vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Iran reports 21,114 new Covid-19 cases, 5,258,913 in total

Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,114 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,258,913. The pandemic has so far claimed 113,380 lives in the country, after 445 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 4,509,905 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,418 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 21,753,020 people have received at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 11,696,569 have taken two doses, the Xinhua news agency reported. Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of Delta variant of the coronavirus. Iran reported first case of Covid-19 in the country in February 2020.

Other countries on Covid map

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,974,850), the UK (7,202,212), Russia (7,000,636), France (6,972,934), Turkey (6,613,946), Iran (5,258,913, Argentina (5,221,809), Colombia (4,926,772), Spain (4,907,461), Italy (4,596,558), Indonesia (4,158,731), Germany (4,071,643) and Mexico (3,479,999), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 585,846 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (442,009), Mexico (266,150), Peru (198,621), Russia (187,768), Indonesia (138,431), the UK (134,313), Italy (129,828), Colombia (125,529), France (116,049), Iran (113,380) and Argentina (113,282).

(With inputs from IANS)