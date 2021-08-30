The global coronavirus caseload has topped 216.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.50 million, with the African continent accounting for 7.72 million so far, while Russia remains one of the countries reporting the rapid spread of the Covid-19 infections.

As per the daily update by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 216,356,046, 4,500,291 and 5,191,545,258 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,796,236 and 637,525, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,695,030 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,741,815), France (6,827,146), Russia (6,785,465), the UK (6,762,904), Turkey (6,329,519), Argentina (5,173,531), Colombia (4,905,258), Iran (4,926,964), Spain (4,831,809), Italy (4,530,246), Indonesia (4,073,831), Germany (3,940,212) and Mexico (3,328,863), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 579,308 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (437,830), Mexico (257,906), Peru (198,115), Russia (178,457), the UK (132,760), Indonesia (131,923), Italy (129,093), Colombia (124,811), France (114,506), Argentina (111,383) and Iran (106,482).

Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 7.72 mn

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,721,121 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 194,160 and 6,854,726 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency. South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,757,191 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 849,532 as of Sunday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Russia adds 19,286 Covid-19 cases in a day

Russia registered 19,286 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,882,827, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 797 to 181,637, and the number of recoveries increased by 16,804 to 6,148,250, the Xinhua news agency reported.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,444 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,564,952. According to media reports, about 36.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

Brunei reports 103 new local Covid-19 cases

Brunei reported 103 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,565.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections. While the source of infection of 49 local cases is still under investigation, 54 additional new cases are linked to 11 of the existing clusters, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently 1,829 active cases are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with seven of them in critical condition requiring respiratory assistance and 28 other patients under close monitoring.

Brunei also reported 61 recoveries and one death on Sunday. There have been a total of 725 recovered patients and 11 deaths so far in the country.