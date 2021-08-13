The global coronavirus caseload has topped 205.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.33 million. India reported more than 40,000 cases again after seven days while Canada on Thursday reported 2,138 new cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 205,368,850, 4,334,088 and 4,570,571,196, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 36,305,005 and 619,098, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,077,706 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,285,067), France (6,469,753), Russia (6,447,229), the UK (6,208,908), Turkey (6,018,455), Argentina (5,066,253), Colombia (4,856,595), Spain (4,677,883), Italy (4,420,429), Iran (4,320,266), Germany (3,814,335), Indonesia (3,774,155) and Mexico (3,020,596), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 566,896 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (429,669), Mexico (246,203), Peru (197,146), Russia (165,201), the UK (131,016), Italy (128,334), Colombia (123,097), Indonesia (113,664), France (112,700) and Argentina (108,569).

Canada suffering 4th wave of Covid-19: Top doctor

Meanwhile, Canada is suffering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as variants of the virus continue to spread in the country, said Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Thursday.

Tam told a press conference that the country's national case count has taken a turn for the worse since late July, reports said. Canada on Thursday reported 2,138 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,447,439 cases, including 26,692 deaths, according to CTV.

Ontario, the most populous province of Canada, logged 513 new cases on Thursday, the first time over 500 cases since mid-June. The last time Ontario reported more than 500 cases of Covid-19 in a single day was on June 13, when 530 cases were identified.

"We have been closely monitoring increases in Covid-19 activity across the country. The latest national surveillance data indicate that a fourth wave is underway in Canada and that cases are plotting along a strong resurgence trajectory," she said.

There are currently more than 13,000 active cases in Canada, more than double the number from late July. Tam said that 1,500 new cases are being reported daily and the majority are among those aged 20 to 39.