The global coronavirus caseload has topped 202.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.30 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.44 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 203,329,924, 4,302,353 and 4,446,579,811, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,940,948 and 617,304, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,969,954 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,177,757), Russia (6,384,195), France (6,375,268), the UK (6,123,173), Turkey (5,942,241), Argentina (5,029,075), Colombia (4,843,007), Spain (4,627,770), Italy (4,400,617), Iran (4,199,537), Germany (3,800,069) and Indonesia (3,686,740), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 563,562 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (428,309), Mexico (244,690), Peru (196,950), Russia (162,860), the UK (130,667), Italy (128,242), Colombia (122,601), France (112,430), Indonesia (108,571) and Argentina (107,961).

New Covid-19 cases rise in Canada

Meanwhile, Canada reported 1,203 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 1,442,087 cases, including 26,678 deaths, according to CTV. In the past two weeks, Canada has seen daily increased new cases of Covid-19 as public health restrictions are gradually eased across the country, reports said.

Ontario, the most populous province of Canada, confirmed 325 new cases on Monday, a decrease from 423 reported on Sunday, which was the first time Ontario had reported over 400 new cases of Covid-19 since mid-June.

Quebec province reported 250 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while British Columbia announced 1,079 new cases of Covid-19 over the last three days, an average of 360 new cases a day and nearly double last weekend's average.

Alberta province reported 244 new cases and three deaths on Monday. Over the weekend a total of 1,017 new infections were added. Covid-19 hospitalisations in Alberta province continued to rise on Monday.

Canada unilaterally began to allow entry by fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on Monday after the two countries agreed to close the border to non-essential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic 17 months ago.

The Canadian government is planning to open its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from the rest of the world starting September 7. All foreign visitors have to get one of the Canada-approved four vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson option.

