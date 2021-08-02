The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 198.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.22 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.11 billion, with US, Indonesia and Russia reporting a huge jump,.

The Johns Hopkins University, in its latest update on Monday morning though the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 198,253,965, 4,223,597 and 4,112,837,149, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,997,105 and 613,223, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,655,824 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,938,358), France (6,209,934), Russia (6,207,513), the UK (5,907,594), Turkey (5,747,935), Argentina (4,935,847), Colombia (4,794,414), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,350,028), Iran (3,871,008), Germany (3,778,277) and Indonesia (3,440,396), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 556,834 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (424,351), Mexico (240,906), Peru (196,438), Russia (156,726), the UK (130,014), Italy (128,068), Colombia (120,998), France (112,073) and Argentina (105,772). Here's a global round-up of countries reporting huge jump:

US reports highest number since Feb 2021

Amid a global resurgence Covid cases, the US has registered the highest number of single-day Covid-19 cases since February, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Saturday, a total of 101,171 new cases were reported across the country. The new figure brought the seven-day average daily increase of cases to 72,493, also the highest since mid February.

As of Sunday morning, the country's overall infection tally has increased to 34,974,823, while the death toll stood at 613,133. Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths are once again increasing in nearly all US states, fueled by the Delta variant. The current seven-day average of daily new cases increased 64.1 per cent compared with the previous seven-day data, according to the CDC update.

Indonesia reports 30K new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 30,738 within one day to 3,440,396, with the death toll adding by 1,604 to 95,723 on Sunday. During the past 24 hours, 39,446 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 2,809,538.

At present, the Indonesian government is implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the daily Covid-19 tally.

The curbs were set to end on Monday. So far, the extension of PPKM has not been officially announced by the government.

To date, at least 20.67 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who had been injected with the first doses reached 47.47 million, the health ministry reported.

Russia adds 22,804 Covid-19 infections

Russia confirmed 22,804 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,288,677, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday. The nationwide death toll grew by 789 to 159,352, while the total recoveries increased by 17,271 to 5,625,890, with Moscow emerging as Russia's worst-hit region. The Russian capital reported 2,484 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,508,610.

Thailand Covid-19 tally tops 600,000

Thailand announced on Sunday to extend tighter pandemic control measures in the capital Bangkok and other worst-hit regions possibly till the end of August to contain the worst-ever wave of the outbreak, which has brought its total case tally to top 600,000.

The Southeast Asian country reported 18,027 new cases during the last 24 hours, the second highest daily tally since the pandemic began, taking the total number of infections to 615,314, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's Covid-19 task force. The cumulative fatalities have risen to 4,990, up by 133, according to the CCSA.

Restrictive measures, including travel curbs, shopping mall closures and night-time curfews, will be expanded to 29 provincial regions from 13, which had been put under such partial lockdown measures due to end on Monday, according to Natapanu Nopakun, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open, but only for take-away services, Natapanu said at a CCSA news briefing. The restrictions will take effect from Tuesday, Aug. 3 and the authorities will evaluate the situation in the following two weeks, but "possibly this will be extended until the end of August," he said.

As of Saturday, the country has administered more than 17.6 million doses of vaccine, with more than 3.8 million of its nearly 70 million population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

Iran reports 32K new Covid-19 cases

Iran on Sunday reported 32,511 new Covid-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,903,519. The pandemic has so far claimed 90,996 lives in Iran, up by 366 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said.

A total of 3,385,195 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,539 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Sunday, 9,925,603 people have received first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 2,741,979 have taken both, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Iranian health authorities have re-imposed restrictions amid the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the country as the number of infections has grown to an alarming point in most parts of Iran over the past weeks.

Vietnam reports 8,620 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 8,620 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including 8,597 locally transmitted and 23 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. The new infections brought the total tally to 154,306, with at least 1,306 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 4,052 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,179 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 569 in the southern Long An province. As many as 43,157 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 4,423 from Saturday, while 6.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

S.Korea reports 1,442 new Covid cases

South Korea reported 1,442 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 199,787.

The daily caseload was down from 1,539 since the previous day, but it has hovered above 1,000 for 26 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,563.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 469 were Seoul residents and 393 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 jabs to a total of 19,444,120 people with 7,145,922 fully vaccinated.

Lebanon registers 1,147 new cases

Lebanon registered on Sunday 1,147 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number to 562,527, the National News Agency reported. Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by three to 7,909, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon has recently witnessed a sharp increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases given non-compliance with proper precautionary measures by citizens and expatriates arriving in the country.

632 new Covid-19 cases reported in Fiji

Fiji has reported 632 new cases of Covid-19 for the last 24 hours and two more deaths, according to permanent secretary for Health James Fong on Sunday. There have been 237 new recoveries, which means that there are now 22,100 active cases in the island nation. Fong said around 18,906 active cases are from four provinces on Viti Levu, the main island and 3,194 in the Western side.

As of July 30, 482,175 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of vaccination and 140,184 have received their second dose. This means that 82.2 per cent of the target population have received at least one dose and 23.9 per cent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

NZ reports 4 more imported Covid cases

New Zealand reported four new imported cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The four new cases were recent returnees detected in managed isolation facilities, and there was no case in the wider New Zealand community since the ministry's last update on July 30, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 36, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,517, it said. The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,484,284, said the Ministry.

(With inputs from IANS)