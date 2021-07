The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 188.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.56 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 189,441,350, 4,074,120 and 3,567,645,976, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 334,051,023 and 608,809, respectively, according to the CSSE. In the last one week, the country has witnessed more cases, up nearly 70 percent over the last week.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,026,829 cases. The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,308,109), France (5,906,421), Russia (5,835,523), Turkey (5,507,455), the UK (5,353,240), Argentina (4,737,213), Colombia (4,601,335), Italy (4,281,214), Spain (4,100,222), Germany (3,749,944) and Iran (3,485,940), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 540,398 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (412,531), Mexico (235,740), Peru (194,849), Russia (144,446), the UK (128,913), Italy (127,851), France (111,641), Colombia (115,333) and Argentina (101,158).

US cases surging again

The US accounts for the world's highest Covid-19 toll, from the start of the pandemic. The virus has killed more than 608,700 people in the US alone, from the time it first arrived on the country's west coast in January 2020.

The White House Covid Response team is warning Americans that the US outbreak is becoming "a pandemic of the unvaccinated" and nearly all hospital admissions and deaths are now among those who have not got their shots.

More than 160 million Americans are already vaccinated but Covid-19 is now surging in all 50 states, riding on the delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. Virus maps and models are awash in red. Emergency room physicians are wringing their hands over the mixed signals on masks earlier in the season.

The seven-day average of new cases is up nearly 70 percent over the last week, hospital admissions have climbed about 36 percent and deaths by 26 percent, according to data from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"There is a clear message that is coming through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk. And communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday.

Mask mandata back in LA

Things are so grim in LA county that it has reinstated a mask mandate irrespective of vaccination status. Here, the coronavirus positivity rate has increased nearly 700 percent since last month. In the last week alone, 10 percent of all US counties have moved into "high transmission risk".

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US Government's top medical adviser, said about 100 countries have now been slammed by the Delta variant. According to Fauci, the "extraordinary surge" of the delta variant is now dominant in 50-70 percent of all US cases.