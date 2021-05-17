The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 162.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.37 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 162,768,855 and 3,374,593, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,940,229 and 585,967, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 24,684,077 cases. In the last 24 hours, 2,81,386 new corona cases were reported -- though lowest in 25 days. However, 4,106 fatalities show the peak number as per the Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On May 12, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,49,65,463 with 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,78,741 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,11,74,076 being cured from Covid till date. The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,29,26,460 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,91,211 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Other countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,627,243), France (5,939,019), Turkey (5,117,374), Russia (4,883,734), the UK (4,466,589), Italy (4,159,122), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,602,939), Argentina (3,307,285) and Colombia (3,118,426), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 434,751 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (270,284), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,941), Italy (124,156), Russia (113,927) and France (107,777).