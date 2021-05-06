The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 154.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.23 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 154,763,588 and 3,237,435, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,557,299 and 579,265, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,665,148 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,930,183), France (5,767,541), Turkey (4,955,594), Russia (4,792,354), the UK (4,441,642), Italy (4,070,400), Spain (3,551,262), Germany (3,471,616), Argentina (3,071,496), Colombia (2,934,611), Poland (2,811,951), Iran (2,591,609), Mexico (2,356,140) and Ukraine (2,146,121), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 414,399 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (226,188), Mexico (218,004), the UK (127,830), Italy (122,005), Russia (110,022), France (105,792), Germany (83,981), Spain (78,566), Colombia (76,015), Iran (73,568), Poland (68,482), Argentina (65,865), Peru (62,674) and South Africa (54,557).

India record

On Wednesday India recorded 3,780 fatalities due to Covid infection. With 4,12,262 fresh cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday recorded maximum fresh cases and fatalities in a day, another grim record, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410, India's Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Not only has it been 15th straight day with India recording more than three lakh cases but also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day. Casualties are now closer to the 4,000-mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths every day.

According to India's health ministry, a total of 3,29,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.