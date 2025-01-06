Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media game is always on point. The diva joined the New Year party pics bandwagon a little late, but it is better than what we expected! Saif and Kareena flew off to celebrate Christmas and New Years to their favourite destination, Gstaad, Switzerland. Bebo shared several pictures from her New Year celebrations with Saif Ali Khan, and it is all things royal, fashion, and glamor.

Social media goes gaga

As soon as Kareena dropped these pictures, celebrities went gaga over her style file and chemistry with Saif in the pictures. Her fans and followers weren't behind either.

"Once a heroine, always a heroine," wrote a user.

"She is living the dream life," another user commented.

"Glamorous and sultry," read a comment.

"Stunning", "Beautiful", "Gorgeous" were some more adjectives used for the actress.

Kareena and Saif have always been vocal about how much they love Gstaad. Kareena's pictures come amid Kumar Vishwas' nasty attack on the power couple naming their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kumar Vishwas' attack

"There are so many names that you could have chosen. But you named your child after that rapist. Now, if you want to make him a hero, we won't let him become even a villain. India has awakened after 75 years," Firstpost quoted the poet as saying at a recent rally.

"Those living in the world of glamour must understand what the nation desires. This won't work anymore — you take fame from us, money from us, we buy tickets and make heroines & heroes. But the child from your third marriage is named after some lame invader," he further added.

However, with these pictures, Kareena has proved that she remains unfazed by the unnecessary opinions and is living her life with her family to the fullest!