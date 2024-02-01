All eyes are set on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The first look of the magnum opus is out. Heeramandai features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and others in pivotal roles.

On Thursday, the makers dropped the first look of Heeramandi. And needless to say, as expected the film looks grandeur, with larger-than-life sets, and will take you back in time. It is dramatic and gives us a feel of his past films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and many others.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali weaves magic with Heeramandi, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The film depicts an epic saga of love, and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. The series is a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the Kothas (house of Courtesans).

The BGM goes well with the screenplay of the series. From the first look, we can make out that Sonakshi Sinha is an antagonist.

There is no official streaming date for the show. However, the series is expected to drop on Netflix in 2024. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!"

Fans react

Netizens flocked to social media and lauded the first look of the film.

A user mentioned, "Sets are taken from gangubai and padmavaat movie.."

Another mentioned, "It's giving Gangu vibe.."

As per a statement by SLB Productions, , "Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories."

In a statement last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who created the series, told ANI, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."