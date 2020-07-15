Graffiti is a beautiful form of art, but often a sight outside India. Many European countries have beautifully painted walls and it's a delight to admire the art just as people drive by the roads and highways and while walking down the streets. But India is no stranger to some beautiful murals, you just need to know where to look.

The Cuttack city of Odisha is one such place that has commissioned colourful murals depicting its cultures across the walls of various flyovers. It's quite a sight for people who drive by these roads as they don't have to look at dull walls instead enjoy the beautiful artwork that breathes life into them.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) along with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) took the initiative to give the city's flyover walls a new look. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said the work was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic as it was started during the cricket match in the city. The artwork, before sketched on the walls, undergo two-layer verification. The end result is delightful and mesmerizing. See for yourself:

Next time you visit Cuttack, be sure to check out these amazing artwork. If you have photos of the cultural art on the walls of Cuttack, share with us at editor@ibtimes.co.in and we would love to feature them and give credit.