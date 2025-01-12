Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying her married life with actor-husband Zaheer Iqbal. Although it seems like the honeymoon phase isn't over yet, the couple has been travelling extensively.

The couple rang in the New Year in Sydney, and after returning to Mumbai, they have been spotted cycling around the city.

Angry Sonakshi Sinha snaps at paparazzi for following her

On Saturday, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha attended an event in the city. Several videos and pictures of the couple walking hand-in-hand have gone viral.

However, amid the viral content, Sonakshi—known for her calm and composed interactions with the paparazzi—was seen losing her cool at photographers during a recent event in Mumbai.

Sonakshi, visibly annoyed, expressed her frustration by asking the paparazzi to give her some space and stop following her.

While Sonakshi and Zaheer initially indulged in lighthearted banter with the photographers, things escalated after the photo-ops were done. The paparazzi continued to follow her, prompting Sonakshi to fold her hands in jest, urging them to stop clicking photos. In an irritated tone, she said, "Guys, das ho gaya," asking them to move aside. Zaheer was seen holding Sonakshi's hand to support her during the moment.

Fans, however, criticized Sonakshi's behaviour, calling her arrogant and rude for her reaction.

For the event, Sonakshi and Zaheer twinned in matching black outfits, serving major couple goals. The couple tied the knot on June 23, the same date they began dating seven years ago.

Work Front

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, which premiered on ZEE5 last year. Up next, she will appear in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, co-starring Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.