Ducati India has launched the BS6 variant of its "smallest Multi", the Multistrada 950, at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India). Please note that the company has brought in only the "950 S", and the standard 950 isn't available as of now.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S: Engine Specifications

This Ducati is powered by a 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine, which produces 113 peak horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,750rpm. Its liquid-cooled engine has four valves per cylinder while its bore and stroke measurements are 94mm and 67.5mm, respectively. It employs 53mm cylindrical-section throttle bodies via Ride By Wire. The clutch is now hydraulic and has a slipper function as well.

The Multistrada 950 engine has maintenance intervals of 15,000 km, with valve-clearance inspection at every 30,000 km.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S: Chassis and Suspension

This Multistrada's tubular steel Trellis frame is linked to a new, and lighter, double-sided aluminum swingarm. The 48mm fork, and the mono-shock, are both monitored by Ducati's semi-active DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) system. There's 170 mm of suspension travel; the front wheel is a 19-incher, and the fuel tank capacity is 20 liters.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S: Electronic Aids

This motorcycle's electronics package comprises Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and, as mentioned earlier, DSS. There's an up/down quick shifter (Ducati calls it DQS or Ducati Quick Shift), Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), and cruise control.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S: Other bits and accessories

Ducati claims that the Multistrada's windscreen allows for one-handed vertical adjustment within a range of 60mm and that the accessory line also includes a lower screen. There are two 12 V power sockets, one beneath the passenger seat, and the other on the dashboard. There's also a USB port underneath the seat.

Then there's Garmin sat-nav, available as a Ducati Performance accessory, and the bike is also DMS-ready (Ducati Multimedia System). The headlight is an all-LED headlight; the switchgear controls are backlit, and a 5-inch TFT display is standard.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S: Colour and Availability

The motorcycle is available only in red right now (isn't that the colour you want your Ducati in anyway?); the white Multi would come in 2021. Bookings (for the red) are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, while deliveries will begin by the second week of this month.