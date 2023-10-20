Hema Malini's birthday celebration might have been over but the pictures and videos continue to do the rounds. After a candid moment between Salman Khan and Dharmendra, another picture of the Tiger 3 actor with Hema Malini has taken over the internet. In the picture, Salman and the veteran actress can be seen sharing a candid laugh.

As soon as the picture was shared on reddit, netizens were quick to comment on how Salman Khan has started looking even older than Hema Malini. Many accused the dream girl of going under the knife and many trolled the Dabangg Khan for his recent look.

Hilarious reactions

"Because she only drinks water from Kent RO," wrote a user. "Sirf Kenta hiii deta hai sabse shudha panni!," another user commented. "Bhagwan sabko acche sehat and Hemaji ke Plastic Surgeon ka address de," a reddit user commented. "Just look at her hair, it looks so damn good, I have been noticing it from that Ken Water purifier AD," another reddit user commented. "That's not bhai that's grandbhai," read a comment. "Bhoi has no makeup look," a user took a dig.

"Bhai might have missed his beauty appointments with the dermatologist, his face is looking more saggy than before," came one comment. "Looks like he is not well or is recovering from some health issue. He was looking much better few months back when he was clicked with Gauri and her kids at Ambani's event," one more comment read. "Non-makeup vs makeup," read one more of the comments. "Hema malini ne 1kg make up lagaya hai," one user took a dig.

Hema Malini's b'day bash

Hema Malini's birthday bash was every bit of a gala event. From veteran actresses like - Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon to many more attended the event. 90s stars like Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and more were seen in attendance.