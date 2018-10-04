Gisele Bundchen has opened up about the time she learned that her then-boyfriend Tom Brady was expecting a child with his former girlfriend. In her new biography, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the Brazilian model admitted that it was not easy for her to face the situation.

Gisele and the New England Patriots quarterback started dating in December 2006, while he and Moynahan welcomed son, Jack, in August 2007. The 38-year-old supermodel wrote: "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant."

"The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth," she stated.

Adding on, Gisele went on to admit that Jack inspired the couple to settle down, and expand their family. They got married in 2009 and are parents to Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5.

"I credit Jack with accelerating Tom's and my growing up in so many ways. The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, and not 10 years younger. With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift," she added.

"I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship. Tom, especially, needed my support during that time, and whenever I'm in a position to be of help to anyone, especially someone I love, I will be there...We decided to start our family sooner rather than later. A couple of years later, we were married, I became pregnant, and soon we were busy growing our family between New England and Los Angeles," she shared.