Three friends, one car, and boyhood; Dil Chahta Hai, released 20 years ago, was a very light-hearted yet mature film for its time, yet managed to make a lasting impact on its young audiences. A film that gave love, many layers, and friendship, a new definition; road trips turned into the new norm for college-goers.

But Dil Chahta Hai is remembered as a milestone film for one more reason—for being one of the last few hits screened in single-screen theatres—before the multiplex wave hit the country.

On August 10, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who pretty much shaped the Hindi film scenario in the new millennium with his stylish yet modest cinema took to his Twitter to announce his latest venture 'Jee Le Zara' and celebrate 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai.

Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, the road trip film hinted at major 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' vibes but with a girl gang taking to the wheels.

Actor Preity Zinta who starred in Dil Chahta Hai 20 years ago got all nostalgic as she took to her social media to share her experience.

"This is surreal, celebrating #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai. I remember Farhan telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set," she wrote on Twitter.

Besides being a fun and good-looking film that stood apart from the usual cliché' love stories of its era, Dil Chahta Hai also did a fabulous job at delicately portraying the feelings of a college-goer in love with a much older woman.

Dimple Kapadia, who essayed the character of Tara Jaiswal—a divorced mother and alcoholic, brought so much grace to her role—pitched against an artistic Sid played by Akshaye Khanna.

The film also starred Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajat Kapoor and Suchitra Pillai. Fans of the film, rekindling their love for Dil Chahta Hai, took to their social media to share and celebrate the moment.

'Dil Chahta Hai' did change the course of Indian cinema but the impact it also had on people's life about friendship, love and realization is what makes it so special. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/e4e9SALZeA — ???? ????? ??????? (@samidsiddiqi91) August 10, 2021

Another user shared, "Goa trip became the yardstick for all friends group after this movie. DCH helped Goa tourism reap in profits."