The ongoing debate over working hours in the film industry has intensified, with Rashmika Mandanna joining the conversation. Rashmika is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Deepika Padukone's stance supporting an eight-hour work shift.

At a recent event for her upcoming film The Girlfriend, producer Sreenivasa Kumar praised Rashmika for her exceptional professionalism and dedication. He revealed that, unlike most stars, Rashmika never placed any restrictions on her work hours and was always available to the crew whenever required.

He said, "Rashmika never imposed any restrictions on us regarding the shooting schedule. She is the only actress in India who doesn't have work-hour limitations. She was always available whenever needed and worked beyond the stipulated hours without any complaints."

"Her trust in the team and her selfless attitude spoke volumes about her character. She believed in The Girlfriend wholeheartedly and supported us throughout. For her, acting isn't just a job, it's love," SKN added.

Rashmika's take on 8-hour shift!

In a candid interview with Gulte, Rashmika admitted that her tendency to overwork has taken a toll on her well-being and is not something to be proud of.

She said, "Yes, i overwork. It's almost every day, and that's the love and respect I have for my teams. But if I could choose for myself, I'd say, please don't make us actors do that, because there's a lot going on. Not just actors — directors, lightmen, music teams — everyone deserves normal hours. Like how office time is 9 to 6 or 9 to 5, let us have that too. Because I still have a family life I want to focus on, sleep I want to get, workouts I want to fit in — so that later, I don't regret not being healthy and fit when I was younger. I'm still thinking about my future. But right now, I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much myself."

Netizens had mixed reactions to Rashmika's work ethic; while many lauded her dedication, others pointed out that, unlike Deepika, she doesn't have a child or family responsibilities. Several also criticised her acting skills, claiming she isn't as talented or versatile as Deepika.

A user wrote, "She doesn't have a kid its easier for her.."

Another mentioned, "When she will get married and have family, then her routine will change.."

The third one mentioned, "She knows she isin't a good actor.."

Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna was seen in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma. Her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, is set to hit theatres on November 5.