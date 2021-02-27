Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Shamaun Ahmed, Tota Roy Choudhury

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Parineeti Chopra's latest Netflix release – The Girl on the Train – is finally here. After teasing us with teasers and trailers, the film is here for us to watch.

Parineeti, who has not had a hit in a long time, was looking forward to this one to bounce back. While people have praised Parineeti's performance, the film has not managed to impress many. Let's take a look at what the critics have to say about the film.

NDTV went with 1.5 stars out of 5: A psychological thriller with too many arbitrary twists for its own good, The Girl On The Train, a Netflix presentation, runs out of steam pretty quickly and degenerates into a bumpy ride. The film, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, deviates sharply, and frequently, from the source material.

News18 went with 2.5 stars out of 5: If you don't get into nitpicking, The Girl on the Train offers good value for your time. However, truth be told, it had the potential of becoming a super intriguing watch if only the director focussed a bit more on the characters' internal journey.

TOI went with 3 stars out of 5: A little more unabashed approach – like losing the love ballads and that disc song – coupled with sharper snipping tools could have made this rendition Bollywood's befitting answer to its Hollywood counterpart (helmed by Tate Taylor). We are afraid its almost there but not quite yet.

Livemint: There's been a fair bit of exaggerated drunk acting in Hindi cinema down the years, but Parineeti Chopra in The Girl on the Train is on another level. The staggering and the slurred speech and the shaky hands filling a hip flask are straight out of drama school.

Quint went with 1.5 stars out of 5: The Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train proves to be quite the train wreck. A more faithful adaptation of the original source material might have kept us hooked, because here with the contrived ending and the implausible twists, the whole emotional impact of the story gets derailed.

Bollywoodlife went with 2 stars out of 5: If the acting was half-decent it may have compensated for the lacklustre direction through two-thirds of the Netflix movie, where unnecessary songs, highlighted by atrocious music, disrupt the flow of an already lumbering narrative; a lack of buildup sets the mystery off on a very pedestrian path; a lack of vitality to the proceedings makes you fight the urge of skipping forward, and a lack of thrill or suspense makes you question why this has been peddled as a thriller.

Indian Express went with 2 stars out of 5: Overstated writing and choppy contrivances make Parineeti Chopra film go off the rails.